Hampton man sentenced to 30 years for vehicular homicide
ALDEN — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a drunk driving crash killed three people in August 2020.
27-year-old Spencer Bultman was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 20 near Alden on August 23rd 2020 when he struck the vehicle the three victims were riding in, killing 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, her boyfriend 37-year-old Mario Zubia and her son 10-year-old Jesse Gutierres all of Story City. Gutierres’ six-year-old daughter Isabel survived the crash and was life-flighted to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.
Bultman last month pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of serious injury by vehicle. Prosecutors recommended that Bultman be sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with concurrent 25-year prison terms for the three vehicular homicide counts to be followed by a five-year sentence on the serious injury charge.
Hardin County District Court Judge John Flynn agreed with the plea agreement sentencing recommendations during a hearing on Tuesday.