Hampton man sentenced for high-speed pursuit in Hancock County
GARNER — A Hampton man arrested in December after being involved in a high speed motorcycle chase earlier in the year in Hancock County has been sentenced to a month in jail and given a suspended prison sentence.
A criminal complaint stated 46-year-old Troy Wiebke and a passenger were spotted riding a motorcycle 70 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone while traveling on US Highway 18 east of Garner on September 10th. When an officer tried to stop Wiebke, he allegedly sped away heading toward Ventura at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The pursuit was discontinued due to heavy traffic. The criminal complaint stated that Wiebke was later arrested in the same clothes he was wearing on the motorcycle, with Wiebke saying he had been at a pool tournament. Law enforcement said Wiebke stated he would never try to run from authorities with a passenger on his motorcycle, but investigators said they never mentioned a passenger.
Wiebke was arrested for driving while barred near Britt on December 23rd and had pleaded not guilty to eluding at over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit second offense, a Class D felony, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Wiebke as part of a plea change in March pleaded guilty to eluding as a habitual offender and driving while barred.
Judge Karen Salic sentenced Wiebke on Friday on the eluding charge to a suspended 15 years prison sentence, five years probation, and ordered him to be in a residential facility for 180 days. On the driving while barred charge, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $855.