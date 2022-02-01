Hampton man pleads not guilty to high-speed pursuit in Hancock County last fall
GARNER — A Hampton man arrested in December after being involved in a high speed motorcycle chase earlier in the year in Hancock County has pleaded not guilty.
A criminal complaint says 46-year-old Troy Wiebke and a passenger were spotted riding a motorcycle 70 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone while traveling on US Highway 18 east of Garner on September 10th. When an officer tried to stop Wiebke, he allegedly sped away heading toward Ventura at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The pursuit was discontinued due to heavy traffic.
The criminal complaint states that Wiebke was later arrested in the same clothes he was wearing on the motorcycle, with Wiebke saying he had been at a pool tournament. Law enforcement says Wiebke stated he would never try to run from authorities with a passenger on his motorcycle, but investigators say they never mentioned a passenger.
A warrant had been issued for Wiebke’s arrest and was served after Wiebke was arrested for driving while barred near Britt on December 23rd. Wiebke was charged with eluding at over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit second offense, a Class D felony, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He filed a written plea of not guilty this morning in Hancock County District Court. A trial date at last check had not been set.