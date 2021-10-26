Hampton man faces up to life in prison for distributing drugs
HAMPTON — A Hampton man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 54-year-old Steven Springer pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute heroin while possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. Springer during a plea hearing admitted that between December 2020 and February of this year that he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed heroin and methamphetamine.
Springer admits being paid to receive packages of the drugs from sources in Mexico, to redistribute those drugs to other persons as directed, and to wire drug proceeds back to Mexico. On February 4th, Springer is said to have received over 920 grams of heroin, hidden inside footwear, sent from Mexico to Iowa through the United States Postal Service.
At the time of his arrest, Springer was also in possession of more than 14 grams of pure meth, a .380 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine used for protection while distributing drugs, a small quantity of marijuana, and a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.
About a month prior to his receipt of the heroin, Springer had received approximately a half-pound of meth from the same source in Mexico which he redistributed in central Iowa.
Springer faces from 15 years to life in prison and an $8 million fine when sentenced at a later date.