      Weather Alert

Hampton man faces life in prison on drug trafficking charge

Dec 15, 2020 @ 12:20pm

SIOUX CITY  — A Hampton man could face a life prison term after pleading guilty to a federal charge of delivering meth while possessing a gun.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 55-year-old David Hirsch pleaded guilty last month to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. As part of a plea agreement, Hirsch admitted that on April 16th of this year he was in possession of meth, which he intended to distribute, while also possessing a loaded handgun.

Police executed a search warrant on that day at a residence in Franklin County where law enforcement upon entry found Hirsch trying to flush meth down a toilet and later finding the handgun on Hirsch. Hirsch had a prior 2002 felony conviction for manufacturing meth.

When sentenced, Hirsch faces between five and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the possession with intent to distribute charge. For the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge, Hirsch faces between five years and life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not been set. 

For the latest

Trending
Inmate dies amid Covid outbreak at Fort Madison penitentiary
Total COVID cases at MercyOne North Iowa down, but those in ICU in area at pandemic high this week
Mason City woman receives deferred judgment after embezzling money from Worth County fast food restaurant
Finkenauer’s farewell focuses on value of public service
MercyOne North Iowa specialist says COVID vaccines are safe