Hampton man faces life in prison on drug trafficking charge
SIOUX CITY — A Hampton man could face a life prison term after pleading guilty to a federal charge of delivering meth while possessing a gun.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 55-year-old David Hirsch pleaded guilty last month to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. As part of a plea agreement, Hirsch admitted that on April 16th of this year he was in possession of meth, which he intended to distribute, while also possessing a loaded handgun.
Police executed a search warrant on that day at a residence in Franklin County where law enforcement upon entry found Hirsch trying to flush meth down a toilet and later finding the handgun on Hirsch. Hirsch had a prior 2002 felony conviction for manufacturing meth.
When sentenced, Hirsch faces between five and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the possession with intent to distribute charge. For the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge, Hirsch faces between five years and life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A sentencing date has not been set.