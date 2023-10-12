KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Hampton man dead after vehicle hits semi

October 12, 2023 11:22AM CDT
HAMPTON — A Hampton man is dead after a car versus semi collision on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 54-year-old Robert Dietz was traveling westbound on State Highway 3 near Lark Avenue in Franklin County at about 1:30 PM when it crossed over the center line and struck the front trailer axle of a semi driven by 53-year-old Andrew Stansbury of Eldora.

Dietz was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Iowa Iowa State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation. 

