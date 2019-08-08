Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident
HAMPTON — One man is dead after a single vehicle accident east of Hampton this week.
32-year-old Jonathan David Hofer of Hampton on Tuesday night was traveling eastbound on State Highway 3 near Quail Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, entered the south ditch and struck a tree. Hofer was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The accident was investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol.