Hampton man charged with first-degree sexual abuse
By KGLO News
|
Jun 4, 2019 @ 11:18 AM

HAMPTON — A rural Hampton man faces life in prison after being charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

53-year-old Richard Arends was arrested after Franklin County authorities say an alleged incident took place Saturday at Arends’ residence at 1239 Nettle Avenue just southwest of Hampton.

Arends was booked and taken to the Bremer County Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 11th.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class A felony, punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

