Hampton man charged in Hancock County high-speed pursuit pleads guilty
GARNER — A Hampton man arrested in December after being involved in a high speed motorcycle chase earlier in the year in Hancock County has pleaded guilty.
A criminal complaint stated 46-year-old Troy Wiebke and a passenger were spotted riding a motorcycle 70 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone while traveling on US Highway 18 east of Garner on September 10th. When an officer tried to stop Wiebke, he allegedly sped away heading toward Ventura at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The pursuit was discontinued due to heavy traffic.
The criminal complaint stated that Wiebke was later arrested in the same clothes he was wearing on the motorcycle, with Wiebke saying he had been at a pool tournament. Law enforcement said Wiebke stated he would never try to run from authorities with a passenger on his motorcycle, but investigators said they never mentioned a passenger.
Wiebke was arrested for driving while barred near Britt on December 23rd and had pleaded not guilty to eluding at over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit second offense, a Class D felony, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He originally was due in court for a pretrial hearing today, but court records show a plea agreement has been reached with Wiebke pleading guilty to eluding as an habitual offender, a Class D felony. Terms of the plea agreement state that Wiebke will be required to serve a minimum sentence of three years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 20th.