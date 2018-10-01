Hampton man accused of kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to time served

HAMPTON —– A Hampton man originally charged with first-degree kidnapping has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and has been sentenced to time served.

Police had accused 47-year-old Juan Garcia of holding a woman against her will in her own apartment on July 29th. Police say they forced their way into the apartment with a struggle taking place, with Garcia eventually being tased and taken into custody.

Garcia was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping, a charge that carries a life prison term, as well as assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, but prosecutors reduced the kidnapping charge to third-degree in late August.

Online court records show Garcia on Thursday entered a plea of guilty to false imprisonment, with the assault charge being dismissed. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Garcia to 58 days in jail, the amount of time that he had been in jail, along with a $315 fine.