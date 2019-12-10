Hampton-Dumont dealing with case of Tuberculosis in high school building
HAMPTON — The Hampton-Dumont Community School District is advising parents of a Tuberculosis exposure in the community.
Alerts were sent out to parents late Monday afternoon to check the school’s website daily for information regarding the exposure. The website says a student was a member of the high school building, and the district is focusing on identifying those who had close contact with the student, such as fellow classmates, teachers, and close friends. The district says once a list of students is verified, the district will be reaching out to parents and guardians of students that should be tested.
The district is working with Franklin County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health, which will be setting up a clinic to perform free testing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tuberculosis is an air-borne bacterium transmitted by coughing, talking and sneezing. TB usually attacks the lungs, but it can also attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick, but if not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.
Hampton-Dumont parents who have any questions are asked to contact the District Nurse Jenni Swart at 641-425-8071 or jswart@hdcsd.org . More information about Tuberculosis can be found by clicking here