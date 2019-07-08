Hampton couple dead after two-vehicle accident in Hardin County

IOWA FALLS — A Hampton couple is dead after a two-vehicle accident Friday night in Hardin County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 63-year-old Kevin Barz was driving an SUV northbound on US Highway 65 at the intersection of County Road D-25 south of Iowa Falls when a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Dawson Kitzman of Beaman traveling eastbound on the county road failed to stop and struck the Barz vehicle. Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch, with the Barz vehicle also striking a utility pole.

Barz along with 49-year-old Julia Barz died from injuries sustained in the accident. The State Patrol says they were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Kitzman and two passengers, 16-year-old Kade Manship of Eldora and 17-year-old Justin Mesch of New Providence, were all transported to the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls for treatment. All three were wearing their seat belts.