Haley slams DeSantis for stumping in Iowa with Massie, who’s opposed votes condemning antisemitism

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley has denounced Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis in Iowa for campaigning in the state with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie was the lone House Republican who voted last week against a GOP resolution condemning antisemitism on university campuses. Coming at the end of a campaign event Saturday at a suburban Des Moines bar and grill, Haley called out DeSantis and said, “You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, who voted against fighting antisemitism on college campuses.”

Her criticism of DeSantis marks the increased pressure for the two to emerge from Iowa as the stronger alternative to former President Donald Trump.