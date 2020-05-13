Hair salons, barbershops may reopen; bars and casinos must remain closed
JOHNSTON — Hair salons and barber shops statewide may reopen on Friday. Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of decisions today that will allow more businesses to reopen.
“I have full confidence in Iowans,” Reynolds said, “and I have full confidence in businesses to do the right thing.”
Reynolds has issued a new proclamation that extends the business reopenings she allowed in 77 counties on May 1st to Iowa’s other 22 counties. That means all Iowa restaurants may reopen dining areas, but at half capacity and with other COVID-19 restrictions. Fitness centers and gyms in the 22 counties that had been limited to one-at-a-time, appointment only use are now allowed to have more customers inside.
“There’s no universal approach that works perfectly for every state,” Reynolds said late this morning during her daily news conference. “In fact, a one-size approach is not the best way to tackle unique circumstances.”
Bars, casinos, movie theaters and museums are to remain closed. Swimming pools as well as playgrounds, whether inside or outdoors, are to stay closed, too, according to the governor’s orders. The updated proclamation that maintains those closures has an end time of May 27th at midnight.
Social, community and sports gatherings of 10 or more are also prohibited through the last Wednesday of the month. That seems to indicate indoor and outdoor gatherings for graduation ceremonies would be prohibited, although the governor has not directly addressed the issue.
Here’s the full proclamation: Public Health Proclamation – 2020.05.13
Today’s numbers released by the Iowa Department of Public Health show 17 more people have died from COVID-19 to make a total of 306 in the state. 377 more cases have been confirmed, including three more in Floyd County in our listening area, for a total of 13,289 in the state. 336 more people have fully recovered for a total of 5618