Hail, wind hammer north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — Severe weather ripped through north-central Iowa this morning causing damage as well as one accident.

= Hail up to three inches in diameter was reported in Garner at about 8 o’clock this morning.

= Thunderstorm wind damage was reported in Thornton with a tree that crashed down into a house.

= A semi was blown over on Interstate 35 near the Rockwell-Thornton exit at the 180 mile marker at about 8:30 AM. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. No other details about the accident have been released at this time.