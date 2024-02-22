Guinness World Records Annuls ‘Oldest Dog Ever’ Title For A Dead Portuguese Canine After Inquiry

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records has ruled against a Portuguese dog that died last year keeping the title of oldest canine ever.

GWR said Thursday that following a review it no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim as the record holder.

Bobi was a reportedly 31-year-old guard dog who was proclaimed the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever in February 2023.

He was said to have been born on May 11, 1992.

Bobi died last October.

GWR said it opened an inquiry following concerns raised by veterinarians, other experts and media investigations.