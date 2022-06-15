Guilty pleas by Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
MASON CITY — Sentencing hearings are set for two Mason City women accused of selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential information two years ago.
A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested in March on a Class C felony drug charge.
The other suspect named in the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Kiesha Dunigan, was arrested a week later in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges.
Hudson pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, a Class C felony. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a ten-year suspended prison sentence and five years probation when she is sentenced on August 1st.
Dunigan on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the three felony drug charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1st.