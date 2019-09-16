Guilty plea by woman accused of Worth County hotel assault
NORTHWOOD — Both defendants charged with assaulting a woman in a Worth County hotel room last December plan to plead guilty.
Late on the night of December 1st, the Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a woman from Minneapolis who was staying at the Holiday Inn near the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood told law enforcement that a man and another female asked to stay in her room because they were too drunk to drive. The victim says the two started to destroy the room she was staying in, and when she told them to stop, the male suspect punched her in the face and started to strangle her.
40-year-old Abdirizak Mohammed of Columbia Heights and 32-year-old Kadra Bashir of Minneapolis were both arrested and charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Earlier this month a September 30th plea change hearing was approved for Mohammed. Bashir was scheduled to have her trial start on Wednesday, but online records show she filed a written plea of guilty in Worth County District Court earlier today. There’s no indication on when Bashir will make her next appearance in court.