Guilty plea by woman accused of stealing jewelry from Hancock County home

Feb 27, 2019

GARNER — An Illinois woman accused of theft after allegedly stealing jewelry in Hancock County has pleaded guilty.

30-year-old Tiffany Clayton of Jacksonville Illinois is accused of staying at a home in Goodell between December 2017 and February 2018, stealing jewelry from the homeowners with an estimated value of $9450.

Clayton is accused of pawning some of the jewelry in Mason City, with other pieces being pawned by her friends. Clayton was arrested in late October on a warrant for second-degree theft.

Clayton’s attorney filed a written plea of guilty earlier today in Hancock County District Court, with Judge Karen Salic setting March 15th as the date for Clayton to be sentenced.

