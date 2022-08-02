Guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of threatening people with a knife
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of threatening people with a knife has pleaded guilty.
A criminal complaint says police were called to Prairie Ridge in the 300 block of North Eisenhower on February 12th for a subject that was out of control. Officers observed 21-year-old Sierra Moore inside yelling, screaming and threatening staff. Staff advised that Moore was out of control and combative, picking up a large kitchen knife and threatening to slash members of the staff.
Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or prove fear, one count of threat of terrorism, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with a corrections official causing assault.
Moore on Monday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon as well as the third-degree criminal mischief and interference with a correction official charges. Prosecutors are recommending suspended prison sentences totaling five years in prison and a probation term of up to five years.
Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26th.