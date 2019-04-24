Guilty plea by Clear Lake man accused of high speed chase during blizzard

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man accused of being involved in a high speed chase during a blizzard earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 10:15 PM on the night of February 7th, a deputy located a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that had been reported stolen near the intersection of Interstate 35 and US Highway 18. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, with the driver fleeing through Clear Lake at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to poor road conditions west of Clear Lake near McIntosh Road. The two people in the car fled on foot through a field..

31-year-old Jared Schneckloth was later located in a garage and was charged with first-degree theft and driving while barred. He entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court and will be sentenced on May 8th.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Dylan Dimig of Schleswig, was charged with interference with official acts. He pleaded guilty last week and was fined $250.