Group backing Iowa’s Ernst hit with complaint after AP story

Dec 20, 2019 @ 10:34am

WASHINGTON (AP) — An election watchdog is filing a complaint alleging that an outside group founded by top political aides to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst violated campaign finance law in its efforts to improve the Republican’s chance of reelection next year.  

It comes after The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Ernst’s work with the political nonprofit Iowa Values to raise money and build an electoral “firewall” potentially violated campaign finance and tax law.

The complaint by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center requests that the Federal Election Commission launch an investigation. An attorney representing both Ernst and Iowa Values did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

