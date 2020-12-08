Groundbreaking set for Wednesday for the pavilion portion of River City Renaissance Project
Artist rendering of the performing arts pavilion that's part of the River City Renaissance project
MASON CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday morning for the performing arts pavilion that’s part of the River City Renaissance Project.
The Mason City City Council earlier this month approved the construction contract with Henkel Construction of Mason City for the project, which will transform the north entrance of Southbridge Mall into an indoor-outdoor performing arts area. The flexible space design will accommodate a variety of entertainment including being the permanent home for the Mason City Municipal Band, with the indoor portion of the venue being used for activities such as a rain site for the North Iowa Band Festival and Friday Night Live events.
The project in August received a $375,000 Community Attractions and Tourism grant from the state’s Enhance Iowa program, and naming rights for the pavilion have been secured by Principal Financial.
The ceremony will take place at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. Attendance at the ceremony is limited via the governor’s order allowing only 30 people at such events, with masks and social distancing being required.