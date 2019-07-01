Groundbreaking set for downtown Mason City housing development

MASON CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony is set for later this month for a $16 million downtown Mason City housing development.

Talon Development LLC of Sioux Falls is proposing to construct the development that would include 113 apartments and 20 town houses on the site that used to be the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall. The city council approved the sale of the land to Talon for the development at their April 16th meeting.

As part of a social media posting by Mayor Bill Schickel, City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city is seeing the spin-off benefits of the River City Renaissance project starting to come to fruition. “The multi-family project is just another example of spin-off projects from the River City Renaissance endeavor. Many of the other place is across the state of Iowa have seen these investments. Sioux City saw over a hundred million dollars in spin-off projects related to their reinvestment district, and I think this is just the first of many that Mason City will see.”

The groundbreaking on the Talon project is scheduled for Wednesday July 17th at 10:00 AM.