Groundbreaking held for Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for the performing arts pavilion that’s part of the River City Renaissance project in downtown Mason City. Once completed, the Principal Pavilion will transform the north entrance of Southbridge Mall into an indoor-outdoor performing arts area.
Mason City Municipal Band director Russ Kramer says that will allow for all types of fine arts and non-fine arts events. “There will be the outside area that we’re standing in right now, but there will be one on the inside of the mall. I know we had to cancel TubaChristmas this year because of the pandemic but they are coming back in 2021, and so rather than being down where it’s all congested, they’re going to have a great place to perform. If there’s inclement weather for our concerts or for anybody else that wants to be inside, we’ll have a performance venue right behind us on the inside of the mall that will serve very well.”
The Principal Financial Foundation obtained the naming rights for the pavilion. Gary Pyle of Principal Financial in Mason City says the pavilion will add to the musical heritage of the city. “We are definitely pleased to be a small part of this. We are glad we could do that. We are really looking forward to all the change it will bring forward.”
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says it’s great to see the next part of the River City Renaissance project get underway. “Our forefathers would be proud. Meredith Willson would be proud. Frank Lloyd Wright would be proud because they had a dream that this city we love could be a shining example of the very best that America has to offer. Thank you for helping to make that dream come true today.”
The project in August also received a $375,000 Community Attractions and Tourism grant from the state’s Enhance Iowa program. The Principal Pavilion is scheduled to be completed next fall.
Listen to today’s ceremony via the audio player below.