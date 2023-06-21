Groundbreaking held for Federal Avenue Rowhomes in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today in downtown Mason City for the Federal Avenue Rowhomes project. DevPartners/Shyft Collective from Des Moines purchased the vacant lot on the southeast corner of 2nd and North Federal.

Danny Heggen of DevPartners says they are developing 11 units with five off-street parking spaces. “I think from the outside it will appear like it’s four or five rowhomes, but it actually will be 11 units, because it will be a mix of two bedrooms but also one bedroom. You can have units on the first floor and units on the second floor. We have private entries into the building from that sidewalk level and it really creates that urban environment, but it’s also considered middle density.”

Heggen anticipates this being the first of many housing projects his partnership will construct in Mason City. “You have my attention for the next 10-20 years, how do we start to solve some of the other needs around the community, whether it’s downtown lots or additional sorts of housing in more neighborhood settings, where are we looking to next and how do we keep figuring out how to solve those problems together.”

Heggen made his comments prior to the groundbreaking during the “Ask the Mayor” program today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below