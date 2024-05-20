Groundbreaking for Willow Creek Riverwalk scheduled for Tuesday morning

MASON CITY — The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place tomorrow for the Willow Creek Riverwalk project in downtown Mason City.

The goal of the riverwalk area is to create an inviting, usable space incorporating the natural environment and link the community’s cultural amenities, recreational and leisure venues with the downtown area.

The proposed riverwalk includes play elements, public art, access to nature, benches and picnic areas and will wrap around the south side of the parking lot between the Mason City Arena and Music Man Square.

The Riverwalk groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 o’clock tomorrow morning at the south edge of the Southbridge Mall parking lot.