Groundbreaking for new Mason City tomato growing facility next week
MASON CITY — Groundbreaking ceremonies will take place next week for a Minnesota tomato producer’s new growing facility on Mason City’s south side.
Bushel Boy Farms of Owatonna produces hydroponic tomatoes, meaning that they are grown without soil but instead using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Bushel Boy is placing the new facility on an 80-acre development south of 43rd Street Southwest and east of Pierce Avenue.
The $35 million development will include a 16 to 17 acre greenhouse along with a 50,000 square foot packing house that is expected to bring about 50 full-time jobs to the area.
State officials recently approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant of up to $555,000 to assist in the expansion of South Monroe Avenue to provide primary frontage access to not only the Bushel Boy facility but also for potential other developments.
Groundbreaking will take place at 10 o’clock next Wednesday.