Groundbreaking for new Mason City Municipal Airport commercial air service terminal today

MASON CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held later today for the new commercial service air terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

The new 23,000 square foot facility will be constructed adjacent to the current building, which was originally constructed in 1966.

The new terminal will provide for more gate hold space for passengers, a larger more modern security checkpoint, and additional functional spaces for the airline, bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and airport administration.

The total cost of the program is about $13 million and includes an expanded aircraft parking apron and parking lot. The majority of the cost of the project is funded by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration. The new facility is expected to be open in the summer of 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 3:00 PM.