Groundbreaking ceremony held for “The River II” housing complex in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — After the success of “The River” apartment complex, Talon Development held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their second development in downtown Mason City. The four-story, 93-unit “River II” complex will be located on a site just west of Southbridge Mall along the banks of Willow Creek.

Talon president Josh Kruger says while there were some challenges in getting this project going, they are glad to get this underway. “The site location, the conditions of the site as they were with it being a brownfield, 70% or more of the site being in a floodplain and having to get through all the civil design work with that. It took a little bit extra time, but honestly it all worked out in the end. I wouldn’t have pushed it any faster. We want to do it once and do it right the first time, and continue to open up another successful location for The River in Mason City for everybody to enjoy.”

Kruger says a $1.5 million Brownfield Tax Credit award from the Iowa Economic Development Authority was the key to turning the site into their second complex. “Workforce housing, there’s not room to afford extra site development costs when we’re already strapped with rising interest rates and building costs and everything that goes into getting one from start to finish. It’s getting tighter and tighter. The state of Iowa stepped in, we worked with them to really push the importance of this site, number one because of the location to downtown Mason City; number two, to actually clean up a site that’s been on their list for brownfield for quite a while.”

The first apartment complex opened in December 2020 and has been at or just slightly below capacity since about six months after it opened. Kruger says Talon has been happy to see the success of the first complex and expects the second complex to have a similar success. “This one, we started pre-leasing the existing building across the street and we were going into October 2020, we were at 65% leased already, and we just don’t see that in communities the size of Mason City. We were extremely happy with where we were at and decided to push forward with a second phase and not waste any time.”

The new complex will be similar in its features to the first one and is scheduled to open in the fall of next year.