Greene man identified as victim of fatal Avenue of the Saints crash

FLOYD — A Greene man has been identified as the victim of yesterday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd.

The accident happened at around 5:30 AM at the intersection of US Highways 18 & 218 and Quarry Road when a Ford Fusion rear-ended a semi.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 40-year-old Troy Reams, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi, 58-year-old Stasys Sabaliauskis, was not injured.

The intersection has been known for multiple crashes since the Avenue of the Saints opened and local officials have urged the DOT to make changes to the intersection.