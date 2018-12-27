Grassley talks about reaction to new Farm Bill

WASHINGTON — Farmers got some good news last week with the signing of a new Farm Bill, but a key farm-state senator says many challenges remain.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says, despite the farm bill boost and the five-year certainty now of farm programs, ag lenders at his town meetings still expect farm failures. “Bankers that have come to town and farm credit people that have come to town had said there’s going to be more filing for bankruptcy.”

Grassley says the numbers he’s seen are significant. “The increase could be as much as 30-50%, so from the farmers’ point of view, I don’t have anything other than what the bankers have said to me.”

The biggest factor is low commodity-prices, followed by tariff retaliation. “I haven’t had people on an ad hoc basis complain about low prices per se, but low prices are a result of overproduction, except for maybe soybeans with the impact of China trade.”

China recently started buying U.S. beans again, after talks between President Trump and China’s president Xi. Other challenges: rising interest rates, high input costs, Congress’s failure, so far, to extend biodiesel and other tax breaks, and the possibility of an extended government shutdown. Though USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue reassured producers Friday, Market Facilitation Payments and commodity buys to offset tariff damage will continue, even with a government shutdown. Meat, poultry, and egg inspections will also continue, as will Forest Service law enforcement and emergency responses to natural disasters.