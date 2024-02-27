Grassley talks about potential for government shutdown

WASHINGTON — President Biden was meeting today with the top four leaders of Congress to press them to act quickly to avoid a partial government shutdown on Friday.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s hoping a shutdown can be avoided but it’s likely another continuing resolution will be passed instead of a full budget agreement. “We’re going to have to extend the existing deadlines a couple of weeks or more to get the appropriations done. Right now, the hangup seems to be more in the House of Representatives than it is in the Senate, and so it’s difficult for me to predict what might be going on in the House of Representatives.”

Grassley says he’s tired of continually kicking the can a little further down the road as opposed to passing a budget deal. “We should get this job done because running on the unpredictability of government shutting down every couple of months is not a good way to run the country.”

The partial government shutdown on Friday would impact programs dealing with agriculture, food and drug, energy and water, military construction, veterans affairs, transportation and housing programs.

A separate shutdown deadline looms on March 8th involving funding for the Departments of Health and Human Services, Commerce, Labor, State, and Defense.