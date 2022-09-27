Grassley says it’s time to stop loans to foreigners to buy farmland

Senator Chuck Grassley (photo from Grassley Twitter feed)

WASHINGTON — For more than 20 years, foreign nationals and non-American-owned companies have been able to borrow money from the federal government to buy farmland here in the US, and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says that needs to stop.

“I will be introducing the Farm Credit for Americans Act later today,” Grassley says, “which will make foreign individuals and entities ineligible for financing through the Farm Credit System.”

Grassley says the practice of allowing people who aren’t permanent residents of the US, or foreign-owned companies, to borrow federal tax dollars to buy farmland poses a potential threat to the domestic food supply and a threat to national security. “The expansion of foreign-owned farmland is a justified cause for concern among many family farmers and ranchers,” Grassley says. “At my town meetings, I often hear people raise questions about why we’re letting the Chinese buy farmland in the United States.”

Grassley says Congress needs to make sure the farm credit system is only supporting American farmers and ranchers, and not subsidizing foreign investors.