Grassley says it’s time to approve year-round sale of E-15

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it’s time for the Trump Administration to approve the year-round sale of E-15.

“If anybody at the White House or agriculture or EPA ever listens to the recordings people make of this program, I’d say ‘fish or cut bait, do it or get off the pot.’”

Grassley has spent months fighting oil refiners who are intent on driving down the price of ethanol compliance credits. Now that RIN prices are way down, he says E-15 talk inside and outside the White House has grown more serious. “There seems to be more than the usual discussion of E15 12 months out of the year, both within government agencies and also directly out of the White House. I happen to feel that people are thinking deeply about this being done, and needs to be done, and needs to be done soon.”

Grassley’s comments came after a question during a weekly conference call with farm reporters about a Bloomberg story that President Trump could soon announce a new biofuels policy—a move that would appease Midwest corn farmers hit by China’s tariff retaliation and help Republicans in November.