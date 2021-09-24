Grassley says he’s running for another term
NEW HARTFORD — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s going to run for re-election.
Grassley tweeted this morning that “It’s 4:00 AM in Iowa so I’m running, I do that six days a week. Before I start the day, I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election — a lot more to do for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”
The 88-year-old Grassley was first elected to the United States Senate in 1980. Grassley is expected to face former Democratic Representative Abby Finkenauer in next year’s general election.