      Breaking News
Grassley says he’s running for another term

Grassley says he’s running for another term

Sep 24, 2021 @ 5:35am

NEW HARTFORD — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s going to run for re-election.

Grassley tweeted this morning that “It’s 4:00 AM in Iowa so I’m running, I do that six days a week. Before I start the day, I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election — a lot more to do for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

The 88-year-old Grassley was first elected to the United States Senate in 1980. Grassley is expected to face former Democratic Representative Abby Finkenauer in next year’s general election.

For the latest

Trending
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
Council Bluffs man arrested after pursuit in Clear Lake
Mason City School Board to hold special session Wednesday to deal with objection to improperly filled out nomination petitions for candidate
New cases, hospitalizations for COVID up in north-central Iowa according to latest state data
Panel decides Tass can be on Mason City School Board ballot (AUDIO)
Connect With Us