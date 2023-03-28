Grassley says Congress for now should not intervene on bank situation, let Fed handle it

WASHINGTON — The US Senate’s Banking Committee today will hear from top federal regulators on how the second and third largest bank failures in the nation’s history took place. That comes two days after the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the banking system is resilient and sound, while at the same time saying not all of the stresses of the banking system are in the past.

During an interview with KGLO News on Monday afternoon, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was asked whether the Federal Reserve has a handle on the situation or if Congress needs to start stepping in. “As of today, I’d say keep your hands off, but I’m not satisfied that maybe this thing is going to work out without any other banks going under, and I would want to at point maybe talk to you again and change my opinion. But right now I’d say not necessary for Congress to step in.”

A North Carolina-based bank announced Monday they would acquire much of Silicon Valley Bank, the tech-focused financial institution whose lightning-quick failure this month set off a chain reaction that rattled faith in banks around the world.