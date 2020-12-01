Grassley returns to Senate after coronavirus isolation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, is back in the Senate on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.
The 87-year-old Grassley isolated after finding out he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive shortly after that.
He said in a statement that he never had any symptoms and had been cleared to return to the office by his doctors.
He says the disease affects people differently. He added, “More than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans.”