      Weather Alert

Grassley returns to Senate after coronavirus isolation

Dec 1, 2020 @ 5:56am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, is back in the Senate on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. 

The 87-year-old Grassley isolated after finding out he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive shortly after that. 

He said in a statement that he never had any symptoms and had been cleared to return to the office by his doctors.

He says the disease affects people differently. He added, “More than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans.”

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
Burlington, Larchwood casinos fined for self ban violations
Iowa fraternity suspended over hazing concerns