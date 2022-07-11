Grassley rejects Democrats call for ending the filibuster rule to address abortion
MASON CITY — Several Democrats including Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne have suggested that the Senate remove the filibuster rules to allow them to get enough votes to codify abortion rights.
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley disagrees with getting rid of the 60-vote requirement, saying the three-fifths threshold forces the Senate into bipartisanship. “One of the complaints that I always get at my town meetings is ‘how come you guys can’t get along’, in other words, they see it as too much partisanship in Washington DC. If you want more partisanship, do away with the 60-vote requirement in the United States Senate to get something done, because then you’ll have the United States Senate just be like the US House of Representatives and you would have less partisanship.”
Grassley says the United States Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not outlaw abortion in the United States, it rightly turns the decision on such laws back to the states. “That’s where the court says it should be because there’s nothing in the Constitution about abortion, and that the decision that was made 50 years ago was wrongly made, and this court was correcting it in a constitutional way to leave these decision under the 10th Amendment to the states.”
Even if the filibuster rule was done away with, Grassley doubts an abortion bill could get through the Senate, pointing to a May vote on a Democrat-led bill that would have effectively codified a right to an abortion that failed to get 50 votes. “They brought a bill up that was the most radical abortion bill you could ever have that will allow abortion up to the time of birth. How inhumane that sort of killing is is hard to justify. It lost on a 51-49 vote, and the vote against it was a bipartisan vote against it, so you can see how extreme it was.”
Grassley made his comments during a recent stop in Mason City.