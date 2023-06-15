Grassley questions redactions in FBI document shown to House panel

WASHINGTON — Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he has seen a document that alleges a paid FBI informant was told a Ukrainian had recorded 17 phone calls with Hunter and Joe Biden.

“Fifteen of them between Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian and two of them between then Vice President Biden and a Ukrainian,” Grassley says, “and the implication from the 1023 is there may have been some money transferred for political influence.”

A 1023 is the number on the forms FBI agents use to write down information from confidential sources. The filled out form Grassley is referring to was shown to members of the House Oversight Committee last week in a secure room, with sections redacted. Grassley says he and the chairman of the House Oversight Committee saw the document earlier, when references to the recordings were visible.

“Chairman Comer and I have read the unredacted document except for a couple of half inch redactions that I really don’t know what they,” Grassley says, “but we have read the document almost completely in its purest form.”

Grassley says congress doesn’t know if the FBI listened to the recordings. “That’s what we’re trying to find out,” Grassley says. “What has the FBI done to investigate these claims?”

The allegations were made in 2020. The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee has said officials in the Trump Administration found no evidence to support the bribery allegations. Last week, President Biden called the allegations malarkey.

In a Senate speech this week, Grassley said a recording was used in the indictment against former President Trump and Grassley asked what the U.S. Attorney investigating Hunter Biden is doing with the recordings referred to in the FBI’s 2020 memo.