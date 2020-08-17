Grassley: Nothing to worry about at U.S. Postal Service
NEW HARTFORD — While top Congressional Democrats are calling for a “Day of Action” Tuesday at U-S Post offices, accusing President Trump of trying to sabotage the election, Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there’s no need for alarm.
Grassley says concerns about the mail being significantly slowed are unfounded and the postal service is in no immediate danger of shutting down. “I know that the postal service is not running out of money until next year,” Grassley says. “That gets us through the election.”
Reports say Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering calling House members back from recess to address the postal service. Grassley says a recent university study found a pandemic-era campaign to use absentee ballots for the November election would only boost mail volume by two-percent. “So I don’t think that there’s anything to worry about,” Grassley says, “and I think Pelosi is putting together the meeting at the House of Representatives for political purposes.”
Speaker Pelosi calls the postal service “election central” during the pandemic, adding, “Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.” Grassley says the election process is not being threatened. “Vote by mail, absentee ballot, if you want to, or vote by going to the polls personally,” Grassley says. “And one thing, if you go to the polls personally, you will know that your ballots will be counted.”
He sites the midhandling of absentee ballots in New York that caused “tons and tons” of ballots to not be counted. Republicans say changes being made at the postal service are designed to thwart voter fraud. Democrats propose legislation that would forbid any changes to USPS operations that were in place as of January.