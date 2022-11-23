Grassley is ‘thankful’ Musk is trying to make Twitter a ‘free speech platform’

Senator Chuck Grassley (photo from Grassley Twitter feed)

NEW HARTFORD — As hundreds of employees left or were fired from Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk became CEO, the social media platform is also seeing a flurry of users quitting, but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’ll be staying put.

“I’m thankful that Musk is trying to make it into the free speech platform that it was intended to be,” Grassley says, “because I believe in a democracy like we have, the more political speech you have, the stronger our democracy is going to be.”

Grassley, a Republican, says he sees many of those who are leaving Twitter as being from one ideology. “It seems to me that there’s a liberal wing of the spectrum, and I don’t mean just political wing, generally people that are somewhat believing in censure of political speech seem to be the ones that are raising in the most cain,” Grassley says, “and between those two, I will choose the side of free speech.”

Grassley is a frequent tweeter and he has more than 788-thousand Twitter followers.