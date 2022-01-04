Grassley feels ‘very secure’ at Capitol as one-year anniversary of riot approaches
WASHINGTON — With the approach of the one-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U-S Capitol, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s satisfied with his safety in the building and he has no fears there will be any sort of repeat attempt to storm the capitol on Thursday.
“I feel very secure,” Grassley says, “and I don’t expect anything to happen because of the increased security and particularly bills that have been passed where very quickly, National Guard can be called out.”
A US Attorney’s Office report says that over the past year, more than 725 people were charged with participating in the riot, several of them from Iowa. The incident left four rioters dead and more than 150 law enforcement officers hurt. One officer died of a stroke shortly after the riot while several more took their own lives in the following weeks.