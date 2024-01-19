Grassley discharged from D.C. area hospital

WASHINGTON — Senator Chuck Grassley has been discharged from a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area where he was being treated for an infection.

On Tuesday, Grassley’s U.S. Senate office announced Grassley was receiving antibiotic infusions as treatment for an infection. His office announced late Thursday afternoon that he’d been released from the hospital and expects to be back to work next week.

Just over an hour after that announcement, Grassley posted a message on the social media platform X: “Thx for ur well wishes & prayers Happy to be home I look fwd to getting back to work”

Grassley, who is 90, had hip surgery in January of last year to repair a fracture. He is the oldest currently serving member of the U.S. Senate.