Grassley Comments On The Farm Bill At Iowa State Fair
By KGLO News
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 8:54 AM

Senator Chuck Grassley says the chairman of the Senate Ag Committee has assured him the 2018 Farm Bill will become law before year’s end.

“And I sure hope so, because I don’t want to do what we had to in 2013 — extend the Farm Bill for one year,” Grassley says, “because farmers need that continuity you get from a five-year Farm Bill and farmers also would (get) a bit of good news if they had a five-year Farm Bill, considering the anxiety they have about the tariffs.”

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Joni Ernst, is serving on the conference committee of House and Senate members that are trying to craft a final version of the bill that could pass both. Grassley toured the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning, visiting with fairgoers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ambassador Branstad Says Trade Talks Are Still Underway With China Democrat Running for Secretary of State Takes Turn on Soapbox at Iowa State Fair Dirksen Resigns At Cerro Gordo County Auditor Clarksville’s Maddie Poppe, American Idol Winner, To Perform at 2019 Iowa State Fair Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Seriously Considering Run for White House Itty Bitty wins Big Boar Contest at Iowa State Fair