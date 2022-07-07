Grassley brings annual 99-county tour to Mason City
MASON CITY — Senator Chuck Grassley’s annual tour of Iowa’s 99 counties made its Cerro Gordo County stop this morning as he held a question-and-answer session with local business leaders in Mason City. Many of those questions dealt with high fuel prices, supply chain issues and inflation.
Grassley says the Biden administration has turned America in the wrong direction by becoming more dependent on importing energy. “We’ve become energy dependent, and you can prove that because he’s going to go over to Saudi Arabia to import oil into this country, and that’s dirty oil. We’ve got regulations to keep our process of processing oil clean. So it’s even counter to his own clean up the environment agenda he’s got. It’s a sad commentary that when we were energy independent and now we’re energy dependent.”
Grassley says while he did vote for the infrastructure bill that passed Congress, he’s not in favor of any more programs like Build Back Better. He cited former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers comments from last year that warned the stimulus package was far too large and would lead to too high inflation. “Larry Summers said in January 2021 ‘don’t spend any more money’, and immediately the new Congress spent $2 trillion more, and they want to spend another $4.5 trillion more called Build Back Better, but Manchin and the 50 Republicans said no. So the one Democrat was smart enough to know that the situation was already bad and it shouldn’t get any worse. Now they are talking about revising Build Back Better. Well, just think of what that’s going to do to inflation.”
Grassley spoke to about 25 members of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce this morning.