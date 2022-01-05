Grassley applauds administration’s meatpacking plan
WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry.
Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork, and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley, a Republican, says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”
“The big four packers control 85% of the daily slaughter,” Grassley says. “They can and, in fact, do abuse the market power while the retail price of meat has gone up, independent producers are getting less and less.”
Grassley says he fully supports administration efforts to bring fair prices to both producers and consumers, though he recognizes it will also take legislation. Grassley says he has a bi-partisan bill in the works.
“It’s called the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act,” Grassley says. “It’ll create fair market conditions for independent producers and reign in some of the bad behavior of the big packers.” If the administration wants a solution for small producers and for consumers, Grassley says the president should endorse the bill and lobby for its swift passage.