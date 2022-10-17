KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

October 17, 2022 5:15AM CDT
Share
Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

DES MOINES — A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with a three percent lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken.

The poll of likely voters was taken from October 9-12t. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken.

Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race. Franken was still unknown to about a third of those surveyed. Nearly two-thirds said Grassley’s age was a concern and that includes 37 percent of the Republicans questioned, who said they’d vote for the 89 year old senator.

Franken, on Twitter, said he’s in a :virtual tie” with Grassley and “on the cusp of something historic.” The Iowa GOP’s chairman says the Iowa Poll has “underestimated the strength of the new Republican coalition.”

On Sunday evening, the Iowa Poll results in the governor’s race were released, showing Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds at 52% and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear 35%. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
2

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
3

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
4

Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
5

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty