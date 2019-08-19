Grand jury declines to indict railroad officer who shot Mason City man
MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a railroad officer for the shooting of a Mason City man last November.
Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen announced late Friday afternoon that a grand jury that convened last week opted not to indict Union Pacific special agent Louis Miner. Investigators say Miner stopped 30-year-old Nathan Olson for trespassing on UP property on November 29th, with an altercation ensuing before Miner shot Olson near a railroad crossing just west of the intersection of 9th Northwest and North Monroe in Mason City.
Mason City police initially investigated the incident but then turned the case over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Police have not said whether Olson was armed when he was shot. Olson was hospitalized for just over two months following the shooting.
The Omaha-based Union Pacific Railroad employs certified police officers to patrol its properties across the Midwest.