Graduation ceremonies this weekend at high schools in Clear Lake, Rockford, Belmond
CLEAR LAKE — Graduation ceremonies will take place this weekend in Clear Lake, Rockford and Belmond.
In Clear Lake, Superintendent Doug Gee says graduation will take place at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the high school gymnasium. “We’re doing social distancing, but still pulling that off. A lot of school districts kind of gave up on it, and they said they were going to do virtual and just do what we can, but we never gave up on it. A huge credit to high school principal Chris Murphy and his staff and the parents along the way.”
Gee says he was also happy that they were able to have prom at the Surf Ballroom last weekend. “We were able to pull off prom last weekend. Thanks to the Surf, thanks to a persistent group of parents, and also Mr. Murphy putting that together. Again, one of the few schools that were able to pull that off for our kids so we could still have that special experience for our kids that they deserved.”
The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district will hold graduation this afternoon at 4 o’clock at the Rockford Senior High School gymnasium. Principal Nick Johnson says, “We’ve done everything we can to have the traditional ceremony,” Johnson says. “We postponed until June 19th. We kind of have a plan together on what we’re going to do.”
Looking at other upcoming graduation dates:
= Belmond-Klemme, 2:00 PM this Saturday
= Lake Mills, 2:00 PM on Sunday June 28th
= Northwood-Kensett, 1:30 on Sunday June 28th